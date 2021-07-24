Atreides Management LP Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Atreides Management LP grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 1.1% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $48,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,340,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

