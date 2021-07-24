Atreides Management LP Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.52. 1,562,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

