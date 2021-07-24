Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.56. Audacy shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,289 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

