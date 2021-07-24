AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AudioEye stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.