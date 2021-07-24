August J. Troendle Sells 9,206 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,679,358.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,905,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

Shares of MEDP opened at $182.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

