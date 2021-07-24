Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $51.94. 786,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,287. Autohome has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.