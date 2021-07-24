Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

