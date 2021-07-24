AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 5.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $226.80. 803,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $230.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

