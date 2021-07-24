Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

