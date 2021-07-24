Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AZIHY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

