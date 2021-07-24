B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

