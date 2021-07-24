Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Sixt stock opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.58. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

