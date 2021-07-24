Bamco Inc. NY Has $85.67 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

