Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.67% of Grid Dynamics worth $40,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.