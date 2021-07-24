Bamco Inc. NY Invests $47.74 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $71,817,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.