Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 477,952 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,022,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477,952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Itaú Unibanco worth $69,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,185,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,678,000 after buying an additional 982,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

