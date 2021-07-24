Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $3,854,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

