Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.36 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.