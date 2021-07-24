Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 339,258 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 461,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMNI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

