Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,520,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 744,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 181,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

