Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 609,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

