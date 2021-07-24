Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

