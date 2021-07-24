Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 432,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96.

