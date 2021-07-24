Barclays Increases 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,510

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,216.72. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 852.80 ($11.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock worth $45,373.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

