Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 162.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

FDBC stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

