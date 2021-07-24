Barclays PLC Buys 22,686 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STXS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

