Barclays PLC Buys 52,144 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Otonomy worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $102.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.