Barclays PLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 319.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNCE opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

