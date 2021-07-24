Barclays PLC Has $244,000 Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 211.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $490.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

