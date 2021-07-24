Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Express were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.83. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.