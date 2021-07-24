Barclays PLC Purchases 37,197 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Quotient worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.