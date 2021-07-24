Barclays Reiterates $15.97 Price Target for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $15.86 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

