Barclays Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.31. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

