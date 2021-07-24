Barrington Research Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Marcus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

