BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

