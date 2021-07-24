Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

BBBY stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

