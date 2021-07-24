BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

