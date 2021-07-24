Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASMIY opened at $359.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.82. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $359.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

