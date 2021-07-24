Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETTYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.