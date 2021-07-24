BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Russell Scott Klein Sells 5,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $326,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $69.10 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

