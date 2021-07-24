BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.30. 30,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,508,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -67.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

