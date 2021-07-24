BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.72.

BCRX stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

