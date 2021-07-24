Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Cowen raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.26. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.