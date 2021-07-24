BioHiTech Global (BHTG) and Its Peers Critical Review

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.24 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 24.64

BioHiTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.11% -11.90% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 309 1128 1413 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 82.19%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

