Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

