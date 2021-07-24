BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Cap of $345,060.77

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, BITTO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $345,060.77 and approximately $51,193.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00241465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.00845108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

