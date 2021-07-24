Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.