Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.39 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $225,348.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

