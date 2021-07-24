Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 77.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $2.54 or 0.00007438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 120.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,758 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

