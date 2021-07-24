Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $363,742.76 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $363,742.76 and $1,396.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00840709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

